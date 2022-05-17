WESTOVER — The Glendale baseball team ended its season on a winning note, toppling Bishop Carroll 6-5 in eight innings on Tuesday.
After taking a 5-2 lead through six, the Huskies scored two runs in the top of the seventh to knot things up.
The Vikes scored the winner in the bottom of the eighth with two outs. Connor Potutschnig walked, then moved to second with a single by Jimmy Sutton.
Troy Misiura singled up the middle to plate the winning run.
“It was a great way to end the season with our first win,” said Vikings head coach Kevin Zimmerman. “Troy pitched five innings of great baseball and Landen was also excellent for the last three innings to pick up the win.”
Logan Ruffaner knocked in two runs, while McGarvey had a double and an RBI.
Misiura had two hits and scored twice, while Sutton had four hits and an RBI.
Potutschnig threw out two runners stealing as well.
Glendale finished the season at 1-17 overall.
Bishop Carroll—5
Smorto lf 4111, Sekerak p-ss 2100, Repko 3024, Casses ss-p 2000, Mento 3b 4000, Myers c 3000, Urbain 2b 4000, Franceschini 1b 2100, Tremel rf 4210. Totals: 28-5-4-5.
Glendale—6
Potutschnig c 4210, Sutton 2b 5141, Misiura p-1b 4221, Davis ss 3100, Lukehart cf 3000, Ruffaner 3b 4002, McGarvey 1b-p 3011, Gallaher lf 2000, Kitko rf 1000, Fishel rf 2000. Totals: 31-6-8-5.
Score by Innings
Bishop Carroll 001 020 20—5 4 3
Glendale 104 000 01—6 8 3
LOB—Bishop Carroll 7, Glendale 8. 2B—Repko, Smorto. McGarvey. HBP—Sekerak. McGarvey, Fisher, Davis. SB—Sekerak, Casses 2, Franceschini, Smorto 2, Myers. McGarvey, Lukehart, Misiura 3, Gallaher, Davis. CS—Repko, Smorto.
Pitching
Bishop Carroll: Sekerak—5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO. Casses—2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
Glendale: Misiura—5 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 8 SO. McGarvey—3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
WP—McGarvey (1-5). LP—Casses.