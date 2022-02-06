HOLLSOPPLE — The Glendale girls basketball team traveled to Somerset County on Saturday, defeating Johnstown Christian 61-31.
Minyhah Easterling led the Lady Vikings with 18 points, including 10 in the third quarter.
Alyssa Sinclair added 14 points, while Casey Kuhn had nine.
Glendale improved to 10-7 overall. The Lady Vikings travel to Moshannon Valley this evening.
Glendale—61
C. Kuhn 2 0-0 5, Best 4 0-0 9, Sinclair 6 2-3 14, Easterling 9 0-0 18, Peterson 3 2-4 8, B. Kuhn 1 0-0 3, Cavalet 2 0-0 4, A. Richards 0 0-0 0, Rydbom 0 0-0 0, Holes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 4-6 61.
Johnstown Christian—31
K. Mack 0 1-6 1, Huston 1 0-2 2, Hinton 0 1-3 1, Miller 10 1-2 24, Burkey 1 0-0 2, S. Mack 0 0-0 0, Hostetler 0 0-0 0, Speigle 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 3-13 31.
Three-pointers: C. Kuhn, Best, B. Kuhn. Miller 3.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 14 15 23 9—61
J’town Christian 6 8 8 9—31