FLINTON — The Glendale softball team scored a 20-0 victory over Harmony in three innings on Wednesday afternoon.
Madison Peterson pitched all three innings for the Lady Vikings, allowing no hits and just one walk while striking out eight.
Glendale was led by Riley Best, who had a grand slam, and scored two runs. Alyson Buterbaugh added three hits and knocked in three runs.
Abbey Williams had a double and three RBIs, while Caitlyn Rydbom plated two runs.
Hanna Noel had a homer, while Koltlyn Cavalet, Kaprice Cavalet and Kelly Kasaback each had an RBI.
The Lady Vikings host Curwensville today.
Harmony hosts Blacklick Valley on Monday.
Harmony—0
Winings 1000, Davis 1000, Beck 1000, Sward 1000, Yarnell 1000, Cunkleman 1000, Sheredy 0000, Oldaker 1000, Arnold 1000. Totals: 8-0-0-0.
Glendale—20
Best 2214, Ko. Cavalet 1011, A. Richards 0200, Noel 3211, Sutton 1000, Peterson 1210, Buterbaugh 2223, Ka. Cavalet 2211, Taylor 1200, Kasaback 1301, Williams 2213, Rydbom 2112. Totals: 18-20-9-16.
Score by Innings
Harmony 000— 0 0 3
Glendale 9(11)x—20 9 0
Errors—Sheredy 3. LOB—Harmony 0, Glendale 3. 2B—Ko. Cavalet, Williams. 3B—Peterson. HR—Noel, Best. HBP—Best, Rydbom, Ka. Cavalet, Peterson, Williams. SB—Kasaback.
Pitching
Harmony: Beck—2 IP, 9 H, 20 R, 10 ER, 6 BB, 2 SO. Winings—0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Glendale: Peterson—3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Peterson. LP—Beck.