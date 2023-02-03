FLINTON — Minyhah Easterling had 22 points as Glendale toppled Harmony 60-17 in girls basketball action on Friday night.
Teammate Alyssa Sinclair netted 14 points, while six other Lady Vikings found the scoreboard.
Jaylee Beck led the Lady Owls with six points. Mariah Brothers added four.
Harmony dropped to 2-17 and 1-7 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Lady Owls travel to Grier on Tuesday.
Glendale improved to 15-5 overall and 8-0 in the MVL. The Lady Vikings travel to Juniata Valley on Monday night.
Harmony—17
Winings 1 0-0 3, Brothers 2 0-0 4, Passmore 0 2-2 2, Beck 3 0-2 6, Fry 1 0-0 2, S. Oldaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 2-2 17.
Glendale—62
Easterling 11 0-0 22, C. Kuhn 2 0-0 6, Sinclair 6 2-2 14, Peterson 2 0-0 4, B. Kuhn 2 0-0 4, Cavalet 3 0-0 6, Holes 2 0-0 4, Kelly 1 0-0 2, Krepps 0 0-0 0, Simmers 0 0-0 0, Fontanella 0 0-0 0, Markle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 2-2 62.
Three-pointers: Winings. C. Kuhn 2.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 2 9 4 2—17
Glendale 21 13 18 10—62