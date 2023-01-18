WESTOVER — Glendale had two players in double figures on Wednesday night as it toppled host Harmony 58-19.
Minyhah Easterling scored 22 points, while Casey Kuhn had 18 for the Lady Vikings.
Mariah Brothers and Alyssa Passmore led the Lady Owls with four points each.
Harmony dropped to 2-11 overall and 1-4 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Lady Owls travel to Moshannon Valley on Friday.
Glendale improved to 10-4 overall and 4-0 in the MVL. The Lady Vikings travel to Williamsburg this evening.
Glendale—58
Easterling 10 0-2 22, C. Kuhn 6 0-0 18, Sinclair 2 0-2 4, Peterson 1 0-0 2, B. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Cavalet 1 0-0 2, Holes 2 0-0 4, Simmers 0 0-0 0, Ross 0 0-0 0, Krepps 0 0-0 0, Fontanella 2 0-2 4, Kelly 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 2-4 58.
Harmony—19
Winings 1 0-0 3, Keener 0 0-0 0, Brothers 2 0-0 4, H. Oldaker 0 0-0 0, Passmore 2 0-0 4, S. Oldaker 0 0-0 0, Adams 0 0-0 0, Sheredy 1 0-0 3, Beck 1 0-0 2, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Fry 1 0-0 3. Totals: 8 0-0 19.
Three-pointers: C. Kuhn 6. Winings, Sheredy, Fry.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 14 13 18 13—58
Harmony 7 4 5 3—19