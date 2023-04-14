FERNDALE — Glendale starter Landen McGarvey fanned 11 batters in six innings on Friday in a 9-2 victory over Ferndale.
McGarvey allowed just two runs on seven hits and two walks to pick up his first win of the season. He also had two hits, with a double.
Mason Peterson had three hits, including two doubles, scored twice and knocked in a run.
Bryson Davis had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Britton Spangle had a hit and two RBIs.
Devin Kaufman plated two runs, while Tannor Holes had two hits and an RBI.
Glendale improved to 3-3 overall. The Vikings travel to West Branch on Tuesday.
Glendale—9
Davis cf 3222, Holes 2b-p 5121, Peterson 1b 5231, Misiura ss 3110, Kaufman dh 5002, Sutton rf 0000, Spangle 3b 4112, McGarvey p 4020, Potutschnig c 3000, Lukehart lf 3211. Totals: 35-9-12-9.
Ferndale—2
A. Hrivnak 2b-p 2000, Fesko ss 3000, Hendershot 3b 4011, Reynolds c 3111, Mitchell 3b 4020, Lenhart 1b 2010, C. Hrivnak 1b-p 1010, Hemlock rf 3000, Stancombe lf 3000, Szarka cf 3110. Totals: 28-2-7-2.
Score by Innings
Glendale 004 113 0—9 12 1
Ferndale 000 110 0—2 7 4
LOB—Glendale 11, Ferndale 9. 2B—Peterson 2, McGarvey. Hendershot. SB—Holes, Spangle, Davis, Lukehart, Peterson. Fesko, A. Hrivnak 2. CS—Peterson.
Pitching
Glendale: McGarvey—6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO. Holes—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Ferndale: Mitchell—3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO. A. Hrivnak—2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO. C. Hrivnak—1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
WP—McGarvey (1-1). LP—Mitchell.