FLINTON — Glendale had three starters in double digits in a 71-14 victory over Curwensville on Friday night.
The Lady Vikings’ Minyhah Easterling led all scorers with 28 points.
Alyssa Sinclair netted 19, while Casey Kuhn had 15.
For Curwensville, Natalie Wischuck was the top scorer with six points.
The Lady Tide dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in both the Moshannon Valley League and Inter County Conference. Curwensville travels to Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday.
Glendale improved to 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the ICC and 1-0 in the MVL. The Lady Vikings travel to Mount Union on Tuesday.
Curwensville—14
Pentz 0 0-0 0, Weber-Herring 0 0-0 0, Butler 0 0-0 0, Freyer 1 1-2 3, Passmore 1 0-0 3, Price 1 0-0 2, Elensky 0 0-0 0, Wischuck 3 0-0 6. Totals: 6 1-2 14.
Glendale—71
Easterling 14 0-0 28, C. Kuhn 5 0-0 15, Cavalet 0 0-0 0, B. Kuhn 2 0-0 4, Sinclair 9 0-0 18, Peterson 0 0-0 0, Holes 1 0-0 2, Ross 0 0-0 0, Simmers 0 0-0 0, Krepps 0 0-0 0, Fontanella 1 0-0 2, Kelly 1 0-0 2. Totals: 33 0-0 71.
Three-pointers: Passmore. C. Kuhn 5.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 2 3 6 3—14
Glendale 21 19 20 12—71