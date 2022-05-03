BELLWOOD — The Glendale softball team toppled Bellwood-Antis 17-1 in five innings on Tuesday.
The Lady Vikings pounded out nine hits on the day.
Riley Best led Glendale with four runs scored, two hits and three runs.
Madison Peterson plated three runs on one hit and scored twice, while Hanna Noel added two RBIs and three runs scored.
Alyson Buterbaugh had two RBIs and a double, while Abbey Williams had two hits and scored three times.
Best pitched all five innings, allowing just one hit and one run, while striking out seven.
Glendale improved to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the Inter County Conference.
The Lady Vikings host a doubleheader with Williamsburg today, beginning at 3:30.
Glendale—14
Best p 2322, Noel ss 3312, Peterson cf 3213, Ko. Cavalet 3b 1000, McNitt cf 1001, Buterbaugh 3b 2012, Ka. Cavalet 2b 4110, Taylor 1000, A. Richards rf 1201, Kasaback lf 1110, Sutton lf 2000, Williams 1b 3322, Rydbom c 1100, C. Richards 1b 1100. Totals: 26-17-9-13.
Bellwood-Antis—1
Quick 2000, Bardell 1100, Garman 2000, McCracken 2011, Snyder 2000, Waite 0000, Kyle 2000, Walters 2000, Hostler 1000, Eamigh 1000. Totals: 15-1-1-1.
Score by Innings
Glendale 163 31—14 9 0
Bellwood 000 10— 1 1 4
Errors—McCracken, Quick, Snyder 2. LOB—Glendale 6, Bellwood-Antis 0. 2B—Buterbaugh. McCracken. SB—Taylor, Williams. CS—McCracken. HBP—Buterbaugh, A. Richards, C. Richards, Taylor, Willliams. Bardell.
Pitching
Glendale: Best—5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO.
Bellwood-Antis: Snyder—3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 13 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO; Waite—1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Best (3-0). LP—Snyder.