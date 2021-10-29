WINGATE — As the wind blew and the rain fell and the points started piling up on his Vikings, Glendale coach Dave Trexler stood helplessly on the sideline, powerless to stop any of it.
Penns Valley ran out to a 20-0 lead before Glendale could run an offensive play and the Rams never looked back in a 45-14 win over the Vikings on Friday night at Bald Eagle Area’s Alumni Stadium.
The game was moved to Wingate because recent rain had rendered the Penns Valley Area High School field unplayable.
“I knew coming in they were going to be well coached and not make mistakes. And, you know, this was a big game for their situation. I think they needed it for playoffs. We didn’t come out with the intensity we needed and everything unraveled and we couldn’t find a way to stop that unraveling,” Trexler said. “You know, a lot of that is because they’re a good team and then a lot of it is we just lost focus and that falls on me that I didn’t have us ready to go.”
The Rams took the opening kick and drove 72 yards on 11 plays to score with 7:54 left in the first quarter. Tanner Ilgen ran it in from 2 yards out to give Penns Valley a 6-0 lead after the kick failed.
In an effort to reduce the touches from the Vikings’ skill players, Penns Valley squibbed the ensuing kickoff. The combination of a bouncing ball on a wet surface produced a fumble that the Rams recovered. Jackson Romig then hooked up with Zach Braucht for a 34-yard touchdown pass and Penns Valley led 13-0.
The same scenario unfolded on the next kickoff, as Glendale couldn’t corral another squib kick and Penns Valley recovered again, this time at the Rams’ 35-yard line. Six players later, Romig connected with Miles Brooks for a 7-yard TD pass to expand the Penns Valley lead to 20-0.
With 4:27 left in the quarter, the Rams had built an insurmountable 20-0 lead and the Vikings had yet to run an offensive play.
“We definitely had some balls bounce our way. The squib kicks on the kickoffs certainly gave us good field position and helped us get on top quickly,” Penns Valley coach Marty Tobias said. “I didn’t even realize that or put that all together (that his team led 20-0 before Glendale ran an offensive play). But, yeah, that is good fortune.”
Catastrophe struck again for the Vikings on the second play of their first possession. Penns Valley recovered a fumbled pitch at its own 46. Six plays later, the Rams faced a fourth-and-4 at the Glendale 9, but the Vikings were called for offsides to give Penns Valley a first down. Two players later, Ty Watson scored the first of his two touchdowns from 2 yards out and the Rams’ lead ballooned to 27-0.
Watson scored on a 42-yard run in the second quarter and Romig hit Brooks with his second TD reception, this time from 36 yards out, to give Penns Valley a 39-0 halftime lead.
The first-half unraveling that Trexler alluded to conspired for a massive deficit on the scoreboard and on the stat sheet. At the half, Penns Valley had gained 307 yards. Glendale had run 21 plays for minus 16 yards.
It didn’t help that a Vikings roster that stood at 20 players before the game was reduced to 19 with a first-quarter injury.
With a running clock, the second half sped by. Glendale was finally able to find some space for its playmakers. Zeke Dubler scored on a 12-yard run and Suds Dubler gathered in a 31-yard touchdown reception from Troy Misiura to close out the fourth quarter.
In between, the Rams’ Michah Good ran 69 yards for a score.
Tobias said that in addition to his team’s good fortune in recovering fumbles and converting them to touchdowns, his defense kept the Vikings in check for the most part.
“We did limit their big plays. They’ve got some tremendous skill people. The running backs are really good. And we knew that we had to be prepared for them. And that’s what we were geared up to try and stop. I felt good about the way our players played and they came out tonight,” Tobias said.
“Playing on Bald Eagle’s field for our home game is kind of a unique twist to the whole thing. But it was great for our kids. I was really proud of our kids. I was proud of their effort. And I think that it’s shown the growth and progress we’ve had throughout the season. We’ve continued to get better and that’s what you always want to see as a coach.”
Trexler said he was grateful for the opportunity to play a skilled and disciplined team like Penns Valley, especially as the playoffs loom.
“We knew coming in it would be a big challenge, but you embrace these types of opportunities. The good thing is, for the most part we’re healthy,” he said. “We’ll just reevaluate. We still know that our goals are ahead, but it’s disappointing that we didn’t take advantage of this opportunity. But I have no doubt that tomorrow they’ll be back. We’ll take a look at what we didn’t do correctly and get ready for next week.”