FLINTON — The Glendale girls basketball team fell to host Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday night 59-32.
The Lady Blue Devils had 11 three-pointers in the win.
Minyhah Easterling led the Lady Vikings with 13 points, while Alyssa Sinclair added 12.
Glendale dropped to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the Inter County Conference. The Lady Vikings travel to Williamsburg on Friday.
Glendale—32
Best 1 0-0 2, Sinclair 4 4-7 12, C. Kuhn 1 0-0 3, Peterson 1 0-1 2, Easterling 6 1-2 13, Cavalet 0 0-0 0, B. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, A. Richards 0 0-0 0, Rydbom 0 0-0 0, C. Richards 0 0-2 0, Holes 0 0-0 0, Sutton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-12 32.
Bellwood-Antis—59
McCracken 4 0-0 10, Hammond 2 0-1 6, McCaulsky 8 1-2 22, Partner 2 1-1 6, Worthing 0 5-8 5, Clapper 2 0-0 4, Norton 0 1-2 1, Quick 2 0-0 5, Waite 0 0-0 0, Hess 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 8-14 59.
Three-pointers: Glendale 1 (C. Kuhn), Bellwood-Antis 11 (McCracken 2, Hammond 2, McCaulsky 5, Partner, Quick).
Score by Quarters
Glendale 7 12 5 8—32
Bellwood 13 15 24 7—59