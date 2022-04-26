FLINTON — Glendale had just one hit in a 6-1 loss to Williamsburg on Tuesday.
The Vikings led 1-0 after scoring in the bottom of the first until the Pirates tied in the top of the sixth.
Williamsburg scored five runs in the top of the seventh to win 6-1.
Tannor Holes had the lone hit for Glendale.
Troy Misiura took the loss, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven.
Glendale dropped to 0-8 overall and 0-7 in the Inter County Conference. The Vikings host Harmony today.
Williamsburg—6
Uplinger rf 4000, Gorsuch p 2100, Palmer ss 3021, Shawver 2b 4012, Hartman 1b 2100, McGregor cf 4111, Brantner c 3031, Wagner 3b 2100, Hughes lf 3220. Totals: 27-6-9-5.
Glendale—1
Davis cf-p 3000, Holes ss-p-2b 2110, Misiura p-ss 3000, Potutschnig c 3000, 0, Lukehart rf-cf 2000, Visnofsky lf 1000, Gallaher lf 1000, Sutton 2b-rf 2000. Totals: 21-1-1-1.
Score by Innings
Williamsburg 000 001 5—6 9 0
Glendale 100 000 0—1 1 2
2B—Shawver, Palmer, Brantner 2. CS—Brantner 2, Gorsuch. Holes. SB—Hughes, McGregor, Brantner, Hartman 2. HBP—Hartman.
Pitching
Williamsburg: Gorsuch—7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 14 SO.
Glendale: Misiura—6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO. Holes—2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R< 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Davis—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Gorsuch. LP—Misiura (0-5).