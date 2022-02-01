FLINTON —Seven different Glendale boys basketball players scored on Tuesday night against visiting Mount Union, but it wasn’t enough in a 68-41 defeat.
The Vikings’ Mason Peterson led the way with 14 points, while Connor Potutschnig had six.
Glendale dropped to 2-14 overall and 1-8 in the Inter County Conference. The Vikings travel to West Branch on Friday.
Mount Union—68
Danish 5 0-0 11, Cuff 2 1-2 5, Brumbaugh 6 2-2 17, Wilson 5 0-0 10, Delo 7 4-4 21, Barksdale 1 0-0 2, Knable 0 0-0 0, Wierich 1 0-0 2, Bilger 0 0-0 0, Francis 0 0-0 0, Boozel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 7-8 68.
Glendale—41
Cree 2 1-1 5, Peterson 6 00 14, Potutschnig 2 0-0 6, McGarvey 2 0-0 5, Krepps 1 0-02, Holes 3 1-2 7, Lukehart 1 0-0 2, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 2-3 41.
Three-pointers: Danish, Brumbaugh 3, Delo 3. Peterson 2, Potutschnig 2, McGarvey.
Score by Quarters
Mount Union 14 17 13 24—68
Glendale 15 7 2 16—41