MOUNT UNION — The Glendale boys basketball team fell to Mount Union 72-42 on Monday night.
Mason Peterson had 21 points to lead the Vikings, while Connor Potutschnig added nine.
Glendale dropped to 0-8 overall and 0-4 in the Inter County Conference. The Vikings host West Branch on Thursday.
Glendale—42
Jasper 4 0-2 8, Potutschnig 3 0-0 9, Cree 0 1-2 1, Peterson 8 2-2 21, McGarvey 2 0-0 4, Holes 0 0-0 0, Lukehart 0 0-0 0, Krepps 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals:17 3-6 42.
Mount Union—72
Danish 2 2-2 6, Cuff 3 2-3 8, Brumbaugh 10 1-2 21, Wilson 7 0-0 14, Delo 6 2-2 21, Barksdale 1 0-0 2, Widrich 0 0-0 0, Bilger 0 0-0 0, Trice 0 0-0 0, Buozle 0 0-0 0, Francis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 7-9 72.
Three-pointers: Potutschnig 3, Peterson. Delo.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 8 13 8 14—42
Mount Union 17 23 11 21—72