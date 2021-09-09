FLINTON — The Glendale volleyball team upended visiting Moshannon Valley 25-6, 25-4 and 25-11 on Thursday night.
The Lady Vikings were led by Samantha Cherry’s 21 service points. She also had three kills and two assists.
Bailee Wimberly added 17 service points, seven assists and one kill. Hanna Noel served up seven points.
Alyssa Sinclair had five kills, while Alyvia Rutter tallied five assists.
Kaprice Cavalet netted four kills and a block, while Aubrey Jasper added three kills.
Glendale improved to 2-0 overall. The Lady Vikings travel to Williamsburg on Tuesday.
Moshannon Valley dropped to 1-1 overall. The Damsels head to Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday.
Glendale also won the junior varsity match 25-7, 25-8.