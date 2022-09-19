FLINTON — The Glendale volleyball team swept visiting Purchase Line on Monday evening, 25-17, 25-19 and 25-16.
Riley Best led the Lady Vikings at the line with 14 service points, including five aces.
Kaprice Cavalet and Alyssa Sinclair both recorded seven service points. Sinclair had six aces, while Cavalet notched two.
Sinclair and Cavalet also had strong nights at the net with seven kills and six kills, respectively.
The Lady Vikings also swept the jayvee match 25-8 and 25-22.
Glendale hosts West Branch today.