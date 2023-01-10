FLINTON — The Glendale girls lost a close one to Juniata Valley on Tuesday night 50-48.
Minyhah Easterling led the Lady Vikings with 23 points. Madison Peterson added 16 points, while Alyssa Sinclair had nine.
Glendale fell to 7-3 overall and 3-2 in the Inter County Conference. The Lady Vikings host West Branch tonight.
Juniata Valley—50
Coffman 0 0-0 0, Moskel 2 0-0 6, Hopsicker 5 0-0 10, Russell 1 0-0 2, Stewart 1 0-0 3, Hartman 1 2-2 4, Taylor 9 3-4 25. 19 5-8 50.
Glendale—48
Easterling 11 1-1 23, C. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 3 3-3 9, Peterson 6 1-2 16, B. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Cavalet 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 5-10 48.
Three-pointers: Moskel 2, Stewart, Taylor 4. Peterson 3.
Score by Quarters
Juniata Valley 16 10 18 6—50
Glendale 11 13 13 11—48