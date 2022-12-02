FLINTON — The Glendale boys basketball team toppled visiting Blacklick Valley on Friday night, 46-32.
Logan Cree led the Vikings with 12 points, including eight in the second quarter.
Landen McGarvey and Mason Peterson each had eight points for Glendale.
The Vikings (1-0) return to action on Monday, traveling to DuBois Central Catholic.
Blacklick Valley—32
DiPaolo 1 0-0 2, Nedrich 4 0-0 9, Reba 3 1-1 9, Brown 2 2-3 10, Kotelnicki 2 0-0 4, Schilling 0 0-0 0, Gdula 0 0-0 0, Bartoletti 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0. Total: 12 3-4 32.
Glendale—46
Potutschnig 2 2-2 6, Cree 5 1-4 12, Holes 3 1-2 7, McGarvey 2 4-5 8, Peterson 3 2-2 8, Lukehart 0 0-0 0, Kitko 2 1-1 5. Totals: 17 11-16-46.
Three-pointers: Cree.
Score by Quarters
Blacklick Valley 9 8 10 3—32
Glendale 10 12 13 11—46