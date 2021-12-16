FLINTON — The Glendale boys basketball team was upended by Williamsburg 65-42 on Thursday night.
Mason Peterson led the Vikes with 16 points. Justin Jasper added 14.
Glendale (0-2) returns to action on Monday, hosting Curwensville.
Williamsburg—65
Kagarise 4 2-4 10, James 0 0-0 0, Palmer 10 3-8 23, Shawver 0 2-4 2, Brantner 0 0-0 0, Brumbaugh 0 0-0 0, Zehner 0 0-2 0, Gorsuch 5 0-0 12, Royer 5 0-0 14, Woodruff 1 1-2 4. Totals: 25 8-20 65.
Glendale—42
Jasper 5 3-6 14, Smeal 1 0-0 3, Potutschnig 1 0-0 2, Peterson 7 0-0 16 Holes 1 3-4 5, Krepps 0 0-0 0, Lukehart 0 0-0 0, McGarvey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-10 42.
Three-pointers: Gorsuch 2, Royer 4, Woodruff. Jasper, Smeal, Peterson 2.
Score by Quarters
Williamsburg 18 18 13 16—65
Glendale 8 6 16 12—42