FERNDALE — Riley Best smashed three home runs Friday to lead the Glendale softball team to a 15-2 victory over Ferndale.
Best was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and five RBIs as the Lady Vikings clubbed 17 hits as a team.
Kaprice Cavalet, Madison Peterson and Jillian Taylor also each collected three hits. Taylor had a triple and a home run, while scoring twice and knocking in two. Peterson belted two doubles.
Alyson Buterbaugh added two hits, while Alyssa Sinclair recorded a double.
Cavalet, Taylor and Kelly Kasaback all scored two runs.
Peterson picked up the win, allowing one earned run on four hits in her five innings of work. She walked one batter and struck out eight.
Glendale improved to 6-2 with the win.
The Lady Vikings are back in action Monday at Cambria Heights.
Glendale—15
Best cf 4335, Peterson p 4130, Cavalet 2b 4231, Buterbaugh 3b 4121, Markel 3b 0000, Weld rf 4111, Kasaback lf 3200, Taylor ss 3232, Rydbom c 2012, Sinclair 1b 4110. Totals: 32-15-17-12.
Ferndale—2
Wagner c 2110, Grassa 3b 3000, Leverknight ss-p 3011, Tillman 2b 3000, Schrecengost rf 2000, Craig p 2100, McGough 2b-ss 2000, Chatman 1b 1000, Barley lf 2021. Totals: 20-2-4-2.
Score by Innings
Glendale 524 04—15 17 1
Ferndale 110 00— 2 4 2
Errors—Taylor. Craig, Chatman. 2B—Sinclair, Peterson 2. Leverknight. 3B—Taylor. HR—Best 3, Taylor. HBP—Taylor. SB—Craig 2.
Pitching
Glendale: Peterson—5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
Ferndale: Leverknight—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Craig—4 2/3 IP, 17 H, 15 R, 14 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Peterson. LP—Craig.