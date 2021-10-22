ALLPORT – Glendale needed one more win to reach five for the season and qualify for the District 6 playoffs, per school policy, in its final two regular season games.
The Vikings took care of business against West Branch on the Warriors’ senior night and homecoming at L.T. Drivas Memorial Field.
Suds Dubler gained 69 of his 150 yards rushing on Glendale’s first possession of the second half and scored on an 18-yard run, and the Vikings’ defense held off the Warriors twice in the red zone to preserve a 21-0 victory on a cool Friday night.
“Getting to that five wins meets the school’s qualifications,” Glendale coach Dave “Spank” Trexler said, “but the playoffs are the playoffs. It’s how we are playing. If we would have come down here with the wrong mindset and not played right, we would have made the decision on our own. This is a step in the right direction if we want to go to the postseason.”
“My hat is off to Coach Spank,” West Branch coach Kevin Hubler said. “They played a heck of a game. On our end, it was just missed opportunities. I thought we played really well defensively the majority of the game.”
The win was especially sweet for the Vikings (5-5), who had 16 players dressed against Moshannon Valley two weeks ago and had to forfeit against Juniata Valley last week because they didn’t have enough healthy players. Glendale had 21 players dressed for the Warriors.
Zeke Dubler was one of those players who returned. Dubler suffered a badly sprained ankle in gym class on the day of the Mo Valley game. Dubler was on crutches for that game, but he played against the Warriors.
He didn’t start, but he ran for 43 yards on 10 carries, caught a 14-yard pass from his brother and played on defense.
“He brings so much to the table on and off the field,” Trexler said. “He worked hard in physical therapy and we were lucky to have him back. He looked like he didn’t miss a beat. That wrestling mentality is ‘What’s an injury?’ If he can still walk, he can play.”
One of the wrinkles Trexler came up with was using both Dublers as the wildcat quarterback. Suds had been running out of the wildcat in previous games.
On Glendale’s second possession of the game, Suds and Zeke led the Vikings from their 20 to the West Branch 15 on 12 plays. Oddly enough, Suds was called for two facemask penalties on stiff-arms, including one that nullified a 49-yard touchdown run.
“Suds does some amazing things,” Trexler said. “He really puts us on his shoulders at times, but he’s selfless in his approach.”
“You hope to contain him,” Hubler said. “I thought we did a really good job in the first half of really making them work offensively, but we didn’t help our defense out.”
Gage Wright, who was injured against Mo Valley, took an end around and scored on a 15-yard run.
In another odd series of events, the teams combined for three turnovers in a four-play span in the second quarter. West Branch’s Jackson Croyle picked off Suds Dubler and recovered a fumble. In between, Glendale’s Jacob Lukehart intercepted Warrior QB Tyler Biggans.
Croyle’s fumble recovery set the Warriors up at the Glendale 40. Biggans, who had 65 yards on 15 carries, bolted 19 yards to the 21, but the drive bogged down. Landon Gallaher tackled Wyatt Schwiderske for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-five to end the threat.
The Warriors (3-6) went on another march on the first series of the second half, reaching the Glendale 8, but Schwiderske was tackled for a 1-yard loss on first down and Mason Peterson intercepted Biggans on second down.
“Big kudos to our defensive coordinator, Dan Dudurich,” Trexler said. “He had a great game plan.”
On the next series, Suds Dubler reeled off runs of 22, 19, 10, and the 18-yarder into the end zone. Dubler bounced to the left, found the sideline and was gone for the touchdown. Dubler used his speed and power to get to the outside on many plays.
On the Vikings’ next series, they marched 88 yards on 17 plays to reach the end zone. Justin Jasper scored on a 5-yard run to make it 21-0.
The Vikings will close out the regular season next week at Penns Valley, while West Branch closes at Curwensville.
Notes: The Warriors recovered two fumbles. … Glendale outgained West Branch, 272-182. … Meghan Cantolina was named the West Branch homecoming queen.