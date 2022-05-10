FLINTON — The Glendale baseball team had just two hits on Tuesday in an 18-0 defeat at the hands of Mount Union.
Troy Misiura and Jim Sutton had the lone hits.
Bryson Davis took the loss for the Vikings.
Glendale fell to 0-14 overall and 0-11 in the Inter County Conference. The Vikings travel to Juniata Valley on Thursday.
Mount Union—18
Danish cf 1313, Grove lf 1112, Donaldson ss 3222, Boozel ss 1000, Knable c 3113, Atherton 2b 2213, Bilger 2b 1000, Hunsinger 3b 3130, Weirich rf 0000, Scott dh 3110, W. Chrisemer dh 0100, Plank lf 0101, Robinson lf-cf 1110, L. Chrisemer rf-3b 1212, Yocum ph 1000, McClain p 0000. Totals: 23-18-13-17.
Glendale—0
Misiura ss-1b 2010, Lukehart lf 1000, Fishel lf 1000, Davis p-cf 1000, Rivera rf 1000, McGarvey 1b-p 0000, Visnofsky 3b 0000, Potutschnig c-p 1000, Gallaher ph 1000, Ruffaner 3b-c 1000, Holes cf-ss 1000, Sutton 2b 1010. Totals: 11-0-2-0.
Errors—Donaldson. Visnofsky, Misiura. 2B—Robinson, Hunsinger. HR—Knable, Danish, Atherton, Grove. HBP—Knable, L. Chrisemer. McGarvey. SF—Plank. SB—Wilson, Danish, L. Chrisemer 2. CS—McGarvey.
Pitching
Mount Union: McClain—3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
Glendale: Davis—2/3 IP, 3 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. McGarvey—1 1/3 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Potutschnig—2 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—McClain. LP—Davis (0-1).