FLINTON — Jillian Taylor and Riley Best each blasted a home run as the Glendale softball team upended visiting Juniata Valley on Thursday.
Taylor knocked in five runs on two hits and scored a run, while Best also had a double, two RBIs and scored three times.
Ava Weld added three RBIs and a double.
Madison Peterson earned the win in the circle, allowing just one hit and striking out five batters.
Glendale improved to 5-2 overall and 5-0 in the Inter County Conference. The Lady Vikings travel to Ferndale today.
Juniata Valley—1
Allison cf-c 2100, Thompson rf 2000, Stewart 1b-p 1000, Payne rf 1000, Rowe 2b 1000, Watson c-cf 1000, Walters ss 1010, Hartman 3b-1b 1000, Hall p-cf 1000. Totals: 11-1-1-0.
Glendale—16
Best cf 3322, Peterson p 1201, Cavalet 2b 2212, Buterbaugh 3b 2111, McNitt pr 0100, Weld rf 2213, Kasaback lf 3121, Taylor ss 2125, Rydbom c 1100, Sinclair 1b 2211. Totals: 18-16-10-16.
Score by Innings
Juniata Valley 100—1 1 0
Glendale 808—16 10 1
Errors—Weld. 2B—Weld, Best. HR—Taylor, Best. HBP—Cavalet. SB—Walters. Taylor, Kasaback, Peterson, Cavalet.
Pitching
Juniata Valley: Stewart—0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. Hall—2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 13 R, 13 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO.
Glendale: Peterson—3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Peterson. LP—Hall.