FLINTON — The Glendale volleyball team returns just two letterwinners from last year’s senior laiden team.
But the Lady Vikings still have big goals for 2023.
After losing eight seniors, including four letterwinners, from last season, Glendale returns just seniors Kaprice Cavalet and Koltlyn Cavalet.
“Kaprice held a starting position last year and Koltlyn saw quite a bit of playing time as libero and outside hitter,” said Lady Vikings head coach Brenda Hewitt.
“Kaprice is definitely taking the helm as the leader of the team. She has taken the underclassmen and worked with individuals on skills and gives them pointers where needed. Koltlyn is definitely coming into her own. She’s been working hard for a starting position.”
The Lady Vikings will be starting from scratch at most positions, losing Progressland second teamer Alyssa Sinclair as well as both of its setters.
“We lost five of our six starters to graduation, including both of our starting setters (Alyvia Rutter and Ava Krause), both starting outsides (Sinclair and Riley Best) and a middle hitter (Jillian Taylor),” Hewitt said. “That group of girls worked so well together, had great leadership and fed off of each others energy.”
Hewitt will have plenty of players to choose from for her starting lineup, with 20 girls on the roster.
She said that it can be a lot because it makes it difficult to give everyone ample playing time and repetitions, but it also pushes everyone to give 100 percent to prove themselves.
While the starting lineup isn’t set in stone, the Lady Vikings are looking at Kaprice Cavalet at middle, Koltlyn Cavalet at outside hitter, Skylar Franchock and Caitlyn Rydbom at the setter positions, Ava Weld at middle and Rachel McClellan at the other outside spot.
She said that the preseason has been very positive so far.
“This group of girls are hard workers,” said Hewitt. “They get along well with each other and push each other to become better athletes.
“We’ve been working on all aspects of the game trying to see where each player would best benefit the team. We’ve been trying new things.”
The Lady Vikings enter into the new expanded Inter County Conference this season, with several new teams in the mix.
Hewitt said the team’s main goal is just to be competitive every game.
Brenda Wilson joins the team as an assistant.
Glendale opened the season with Berlin on Tuesday night.
Its next match is against Moshannon Valley on the road on Thursday.
Roster
Seniors
Kaprice Cavalet, Koltlyn Cavalet, Tierra Ewing, Skylar Franchock, Emily Knarr, Caitlyn Rydbom.
Juniors
Jen Berryman, Emma Dudurich, Jenna Monahan, Sophia Romano, Ava Weld.
Sophomores
Brianna Cree, Addy Kelly, Sarabeth Lloyd, Haley Mackin, Hannah Matish Rachel McClellan, Mady Skebeck, Ava Rutter.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
August
29—at Berlin. 31—at Moshannon Valley.
September
11—at Bellwood-Antis. 14—West Branch. 18—Tussey Mountain. 19—Rockwood. 21—Curwensville. 26—at North Star. 28—Moshannon Valley.
October
2—Purchase Line. 3—at Mount Union. 5—Williamsburg. 10—Juniata Valley. 12—at West Branch. 16—at Purchase Line. 17—at Curwensville.
All matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.