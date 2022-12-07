LOYSBURG — The Glendale girls basketball team fell behind Northern Bedford 19-8 after one quarter, but rallied to take the 51-48 victory on Wednesday night.
Casey Kuhn led the Lady Vikings with 15 points, while Kaprice Cavalet added 13.
Alyssa Sinclair and Minyhah Easterling each had eight, while Briann Kuhn had seven.
“Casey really stepped up tonight hitting the big shot,” said Lady Vikings head coach Brian Kuhn. “We were down Madison Peterson due to illness and Sinclair didn’t play the entire first half due to an injury.”
Glendale improved to 3-0 overall. The Lady Vikings host Williamsburg on Tuesday.
Glendale—51
Easterling 4 0-0 8, C. Kuhn 5 0-0 15, Cavalet 6 1-2 13, B. Kuhn 2 2-2 7, Sinclair 4 0-3 8. Totals: 21 3-4 51.
Northern Bedford—48
Hall 7 2-4 21, E. Heck 2 2-4 6, McIcnay 0 0-0 0, Ritchey 3 4-6 10, Kline 3 1-2 9, L. Heck 0 0-0 0, Love 0 0-0 0, Yeatts 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 9-16 48.
Three-pointers: C. Kuhn 5, B. Kuhn. Hall 5, Kline 2.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 8 13 13 17—51
No. Bedford 19 11 12 6—48