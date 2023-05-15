FLINTON — The Glendale baseball team scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to down visiting Moshannon Valley 5-4 on Monday.
Tannor Holes had the game winner for the hosts.
Mason Peterson earned the win for the Vikings, tossing two innings of relief for starter Troy Misiura.
The duo combined for 11 strikeouts on the day and had just one walk.
Peterson also knocked in two of the runs for Glendale, while Misiura had a double.
Britton Spangle, Tannor Holes and Jimmy Sutton each had an RBI.
For Moshannon Valley, Zach Witherow went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk. He struck out six.
Landyn Evans took the loss, coming on in relief in the fifth inning.
Witherow had two RBIs, while Andre Wells had a double and an RBI.
Moshannon Valley dropped to 6-13 overall, 4-10 in the Inter County Conference and 3-5 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Knights head to Curwensville today.
Glendale improved to 6-11 overall, 5-9 in the ICC and 3-4 in the MVL. The Vikings head to Harmony on Wednesday.
Moshannon Valley—4
O’Donnell ss 3111, Kephart cf 2100, Witherow p 3112, Wells c 3011, Lobb 3b 3000, Moore dh 3000, Evans 1b-p 3000, Howard rf 2110, Reifer 2b 3000. Totals: 25-4-4-4.
Glendale—5
Davis cf 4100, Misiura p-1b 2110, Peterson 1b-p 3012, Spangle 3b 3011, Holes ss 3111, Sutton dh 3001, Ruffaner 2b 3000, Potutschnig c 3000, Lukehart lf 3220. Totals: 27-5-6-5.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 004 000 0—4 4 2
Glendale 010 020 2—5 6 1
Moshannon Valley 2, Glendale 5. 2B—Wells. Misiura. SB—Lukehart, Holes 2, Spangle, Peterson. CS—Kephart. HBP—Howard, Spangle.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: Witherow—4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO. Evans—2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Glendale: Misiura—5 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO. Peterson—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Peterson. LP—Evans.