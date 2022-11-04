PENNS MANOR 21,
GLENDALE 7
Score by Quarters
Glendale;0;0;0;7;—;7
Penns Manor;0;21;0;0;—;21
Second Quarter
PM—Max Hill 4 run, (Colton Shields kick), 10:33.
PM—Justin Marshall 2 run, (Colton Shields kick), 7:59.
PM—Ashton Courvina 5 run, (Colton Shields kick), 2:41.
Fourth Quarter
G—Logan Cree 24 pass from Troy Misiura (Dravin Beatty kick), 10:12.
___
;G;PM
First downs;10;20
Rushes-yards;28-10;49-282
Comp-Att-Int;7-18-2;2-7-0
Passing Yards;120;27
Total Plays-Yards;46-130;56-309
Fumbles-Lost;3-1;2-2
Punts;3-29;1-25
Penalties-Yards;2-15;7-50
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUNNING
Glendale—Zeke Dubler 21-33, Logan Cree 1-10, Troy Misiura 5-(-10), Team 1-(-23).
Penns Manor—Ashton Courvina 12-123, Max Hill 17-65, Justin Marshall 9-60, Mark Bagley 4-33, Carter Smith 5-22, Team 2-(-21).
PASSING
Glendale—Troy Misiura 6-of-16, 90 yds., 1 TD, 1 INT; Logan Cree 1-of-1, 30 yds.; Logan Skebeck 0-for-1, 0 yds., 1 INT.
Penns Manor—Max Hill 2-of-7, 27 yds.
RECEIVING
Glendale—Logan Cree 4-64, Lucas Tarnow 1-30, Zeke Dubler 1-25, Connor Potutschnig 1-1.
Penns Manor—Carter Smith 2-27.
INTERCEPTIONS
Glendale—None.
Penns Manor—Amin Lieb, Adam Altemus.