PENNS MANOR 21,

GLENDALE 7

Score by Quarters

Glendale;0;0;0;7;—;7

Penns Manor;0;21;0;0;—;21

Second Quarter

PM—Max Hill 4 run, (Colton Shields kick), 10:33.

PM—Justin Marshall 2 run, (Colton Shields kick), 7:59.

PM—Ashton Courvina 5 run, (Colton Shields kick), 2:41.

Fourth Quarter

G—Logan Cree 24 pass from Troy Misiura (Dravin Beatty kick), 10:12.

___

;G;PM

First downs;10;20

Rushes-yards;28-10;49-282

Comp-Att-Int;7-18-2;2-7-0

Passing Yards;120;27

Total Plays-Yards;46-130;56-309

Fumbles-Lost;3-1;2-2

Punts;3-29;1-25

Penalties-Yards;2-15;7-50

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUNNING

Glendale—Zeke Dubler 21-33, Logan Cree 1-10, Troy Misiura 5-(-10), Team 1-(-23).

Penns Manor—Ashton Courvina 12-123, Max Hill 17-65, Justin Marshall 9-60, Mark Bagley 4-33, Carter Smith 5-22, Team 2-(-21).

PASSING

Glendale—Troy Misiura 6-of-16, 90 yds., 1 TD, 1 INT; Logan Cree 1-of-1, 30 yds.; Logan Skebeck 0-for-1, 0 yds., 1 INT.

Penns Manor—Max Hill 2-of-7, 27 yds.

RECEIVING

Glendale—Logan Cree 4-64, Lucas Tarnow 1-30, Zeke Dubler 1-25, Connor Potutschnig 1-1.

Penns Manor—Carter Smith 2-27.

INTERCEPTIONS

Glendale—None.

Penns Manor—Amin Lieb, Adam Altemus.

Tags

Trending Food Videos