FLINTON — The Glendale wrestling team toppled visiting Juniata Valley 51-13 on Tuesday evening.
The Vikings picked up falls from Ethan Gilbey (114), Nate Storm (121), Ryder Krise (127), Zach Vereshack (145), George Campbell (152), Zeke Dubler (160) and Daniel Williams (285).
Gilbey had the fastest fall of the night, pinning Ben Davoli in 29 seconds.
Britton Spangle garnered a forfeit at 215, while Brady Vereshack won by decision at 172 pounds.
Glendale improved to 7-8 on the season. The Vikings host Bellwood-Antis on Thursday.
Glendale 51, Juniata Valley 13
133—Lucas Dick, JV, maj. dec. Dylan Fyock, G, 15-5. (0-4).
139—Chris Gibson, JV, dec. Dayton Johnson, G, 14-7. (0-7).
145—Zach Vereshack, G, pinned Scott Brumbaugh, JV, 1:00. (6-7).
152—George Campbell, G, pinned Mason Buckley, JV, :48. (12-7).
160—Zeke Dubler, G, pinned Vincent Hoover, JV, 1:39. (18-7).
172—Brady Vereshack, G, dec. Kade Entriken, JV, 6-0. (21-7).
189—Zack Dick, JV, pinned Dravin Beatty, G, 1:05. (21-13).
215—Britton Spangle, G, won by forfeit. (27-13).
285—Daniel Williams, G, pinned Tim Keller, JV, :33. (33-13).
107—No match. (33-13).
114—Ethan Gilbey, G, pinned Ben Davoli, JV, :29. (39-13).
121—Nate Storm, G, pinned Jordyn Couch, JV, 2:26. (45-13).
127—Ryder Krise, G, pinned Chase Bishop, JV, 2:52. (51-13).