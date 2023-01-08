PHILIPSBURG — Bellefonte won the the Moutaineer Duals on Saturday at Philipsburg-Osceola.
The Red Raiders went 5-0 on the day, toppling host Philipsburg-Osceola 36-22, Glendale 43-30 and West Branch 38-30.
Altoona’s Luke Sipes was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler.
The Mounties put up a good showing, going 4-1 on the day. P-O defeated Glendale 45-24, Altoona 34-24, Punxsutawney 58-15 and West Branch 42-32.
Philipsburg-Osceola had two wrestlers go 5-0 on the day in Nate Fleck and Ian Phillips.
Caleb Hummel, Ace Foster, Ben Gustkey and Marcus Gable had four wins each, while Andrew Hensal and Matthew Rowles each had three.
The Warriors went 2-3 on the day. They captured wins over Punxsutawney 50-22 and Glendale 48-26.
West Branch was topped by Bellefonte, Altoona (41-33) and Philipsburg-Osceola.
For the Warriors, Landon Bainey and Aaron Myers were both undefeated on the day.
Kaleb Sallurday and Logan Folmar each had four wins, while Jake Mann and Scott Smeal had three.
Glendale finished the day 1-4, topping Punxsutawney 41-33. The Vikings fell to Altoona (42-27), Bellefonte (43-30), P-O and West Branch.
Zeke Dubler, Britton Spangle and Daniel Williams all went 5-0 for the Vikings.