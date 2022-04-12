MOUNT UNION — The Glendale baseball team was no-hit by Mount Union in a 15-0 loss in four innings on Tuesday.
Connor Potutschnig took the loss, allowing five earned runs on two hits and seven walks.
Glendale fell to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the Inter County Conference. The Vikings host Curwensville today.
Glendale—0
Holes 3b 2000, Misiura ss 2000, Davis lf-p 2000, Ruffaner c-p 2000, McGarvey 1b 1000, Potutschnig p-c 0000, Gallaher 2b-p 1000, Fishel rf 0000, Kitko rf 0000, Sutton 2b 0000, Rivera ph 1000. Totals: 11-0-0-0.
Mount Union—15
Danish cf 2100, Yocum cf 0000, Donaldson ss 1211, Weirich ss 0000, Knable c 2000, Grove c 0001, Scott 1b 1311, Hunsinger 3b 1211, Atherton 2b 0200, Plank 1101, Wilson p 2002, McClain cr 0100, L. Chrisemer rf 2001, W. Chrisemer pr 0200. Totals: 12-15-3-8.
Errors—Holes. 2B—Scott. SF—Donaldson. SB—Donaldson, Danish 2, Atherton, Hunsinger. HBP—Fishel.
Pitching
Glendale: Potutschnig—2 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 7 BB, 0 SO. Davis—1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO. Gallaher—0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO. Sutton—0 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO. Ruffaner—0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
Mount Union: Wilson—4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Wilson. LP—Potutschnig (0-1).