The Glendale girls basketball team played top-seeded Williamsburg three times during the regular season, falling by 3, 8 and 19, respectively.
But just like the last time they played, the Lady Vikings didn’t have any answer for the Lady Pirates, committing 41 turnovers in a 63-31 defeat.
Glendale’s Minyhah Easterling finished the game with 24 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks.
But her stat line was just about it for the Lady Vikings, who got just nine more points from two starters in the loss.
Williamsburg, on the other hand, had seven of their nine starters with one bucket or more, including two with double digits.
Jayla Woodruff led the Lady Pirates with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Ayla Hileman added 17 points.
Williamsburg took control of the game from the start, going up 7-0 before the Lady Vikings finally got on the scoreboard with a free throw from Easterling.
Glendale cut to 7-3 on a putback from Easterling, but the Lady Pirates closed out the frame on a 7-2 run to go up 14-5 after one.
Williamsburg started off the second quarter by taking advantage of three Lady Vikings turnovers, including two on inbounds passes to go up 21-8.
Madison Peterson and Easterling had all 11 points in the frame for Glendale, which headed to the locker room down 30-16.
The third quarter belonged to Woodruff, who had four steals and scored 13 points in the frame, making it 46-28.
The Lady Blue Pirates widened the the advantage to 56-28 after holding the Lady Vikings scoreless for almost four minutes.
Glendale finally got on the board in the fourth with a free throw from Peterson.
Williamsburg finished off the game with a running clock and a 7-2 run to set the final at 63-31.
Karpice Cavalet had two points for the Lady Vikings, while Peterson had five points and eight rebounds.
Alyssa Sinclair netted six rebounds, while Cindy Richards and Casey Kuhn each had four.
Glendale dropped to 14-10. The Lady Vikings travel to Bishop Carroll, a 56-52 loser to Portage on Friday.
Williamsburg plays the Lady Mustangs in the title game on Friday at Mount Aloysius College.
Glendale—31
C. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Easterling 9 6-9 24, Peterson 2 1-2 5, Cavalet 1 0-0 2, B. Kuhn 0 0-0 0, C. Richards 0 0-0 0, A. Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 7-11 31.
Williamsburg—63
Hileman 7 1-2 17, Woodruff 9 3-6 24, C. Carper 1 0-0 2, Norris 2 2-2 6, J. Carper 4 0-2 9, Prye 0 0-0 0, Prough 1 0-0 2, Ranalli 0 0-0 0, Simpson 1 0-0 3. Totals: 25 6-12 63.
Three-pointers: Woodruff 3, Hileman 2, Simpson.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 5 11 12 3—31
Williamsburg 14 16 16 17—63