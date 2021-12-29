WILLIAMSBURG — The Glendale girls basketball team fell to Williamsburg 34-26 on Wednesday in the consolation game of the Williamsburg Boosters Holiday Tournament.
Casey Kuhn led the Lady Vikings with nine points, while Minyhah Easterling added seven.
Glendale dropped to 2-4 overall. The Lady Vikings host Mount Union on Tuesday.
Glendale—26
C. Kuhn 4 0-0 9, Best 2 0-0 4, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Easterling 3 0-0 7, Peterson 2 0-0 4, B. Kuhn 1 0-0 2, Cavalet 0 0-0 0, A. Richards 0 0-0 0, C. Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 0-0 26.
Williamsburg—34
Hileman 7 2-3 19 Woodruff 2 1-4 5, C. Carper 0 0-0 0, Norris 2 0-2 4, J. Carper 2 1-2 6, Frye 0 0-2 0, Prough 0 0-0 0, Ronalli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 4-13 34.
Three-pointers: C. Kuhn, Easterling. Hileman 3, J. Carper.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 11 4 6 5—26
Williamsburg 9 11 12 3—34