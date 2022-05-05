ALTOONA — The Glendale baseball team was defeated by Portage 8-1 on Thursday at the annual Curve Classic Tournament.
The Vikings had just three hits on the day coming from Troy Misiura, Connor Potutschnig and Jacob Lukehart.
Potutschnig had the lone RBI.
Misiura took the loss, allowing just two earned runs on eight hits and one walk. He struck out five.
Glendale dropped to 0-12 overall. The Vikings were scheduled to play at the Curve Classic today, but due to impending weather it has been canceled. The Vikes travel to Moshannon Valley on Monday.
Portage—8
Alexander 3111, Claar 3101, Miko 4220, Scarton 3121, Irvin 3100, Jubina 4011, Kargo 4210, Moore 4031, A. Stauski 2000, E. Stauski 1000, McCoy 0000. Totals: 31-8-10-5.
Glendale—1
Misiura 2110, Potutschnig 3011, Holes 2000, Davis 3000, Lukehart 3010, Ruffaner 3000, McGarvey 3000, Gallaher 1000, Visnofsky 1000, Sutton 2000. Totals: 23-1-3-1.
Score by Innings
Portage 113 201 0—8 10 3
Glendale 100 000 0—1 3 3
Errors—Alexander, Claar, Scarton. Gallaher 2, Sutton. DP—Portage 2. LOB—Portage 7, Glendale 3. 2B—Miko, Moore 2. 3B—Alexander. SAC—A. Stauski. SF—Alexander. HBP—Scarton. SB—Claar 2, Kargo. PO—Ruffaner.
Pitching
Portage: Moore—7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO.
Glendale: Misiura—5 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO. Davis—2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Moore. LP—Misiura (0-6).