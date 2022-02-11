ALEXANDRIA — The Glendale boys basketball team fell to Juniata Valley on Friday night 60-52.
Mason Peterson led the Vikings with 20 points, while Landon McGarvey added 13.
Glendale fell to 5-16 overall and 2-11 in the ICC. The Vikings travel to West Branch on Tuesday.
Glendale—52
Cree 2 2-4 8, Peterson 6 4-7 20, Potutschnig 3 0-0 8, McGarvey 5 3-7 13, Holes 0 2-2 2, Miller 0 0-0 0, Krepps 0 1-2 1, Lukehart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 12-24 52.
Juniata Valley—60
Deihl 7 8-10 27, Robinson 7 5-5 19, McFadden 1 1-1 3, Edwards 3 2-2 8, Mattas 0 3-6 3, Beck 0 0-0 0, Soder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 19-24 60.
Three-pointers: Cree 2, Peterson 4, Potutuschnig 2. Deihl 4.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 17 10 11 14—52
Juniata Valley 24 4 12 20—60