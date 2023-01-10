ALEXANDRIA — The Glendale boys basketball team fell to Juniata Valley on Monday night 75-61.
The Vikings got 35 points from Mason Peterson, who drained nine three-pointers in the game.
Connor Potutschnig added 10 points.
Glendale fell to 2-7 overall and 1-4 in the Inter County Conference. The Vikings travel to Bellwood-Antis on Thursday.
Glendale—61
Potutschnig 2 6-6 10, Cree 2 0-0 4, Holes 3 1-3 7, McGarvey 1 1-1 3, Peterson, 12 2-2 35, Kitko 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 10-16 61.
Juniata Valley—75
Deihl 3 7-9 15, Robinson 3 5-8 11, McFadden 3 0-0 6, Edwards 4 5-9 13, Mattas 10 2-6 24, A. Beck 0 0-0 0, K. Beck 0 0-0 0, Musser 0 0-0 0, Rand 2 0-0 4, Baumia 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 19-32 75.
Three-pointers: Peterson 9. Deihl 2, Mattas 2.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 13 16 16 16—61
Juniata Valley 8 24 18 25—75