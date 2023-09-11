FLINTON — Momentum appeared to be on Glendale’s side when the lightning-suspended game against Juniata Valley resumed on a gorgeous, sunny Monday evening at Dr. Roy F. Baker Field.
Glendale quarterback Troy Misiura converted a fourth-and-1 with a 2-yard from the 5 on the first play Monday. Two plays later, Misiura scooted 3 yards for a touchdown.
Later, after a 10-play drive stalled, the play of the game and ensuing series occurred. The ball was snapped over Misiura’s head on a punt. He tracked down the ball 20 yards later and attempted to punt it, but Juniata Valley freshman Andrew Clarke blocked it and the ball was recovered at the Glendale 12.
Four plays later, on fourth-and-1, Levi Thompson sneaked into the end zone from the wildcat formation with 6:15 left in the game. The now 3-0 Green Hornets would go on to win the game, 28-6.
“It’s disappointing to lose a game that we were in,” Glendale coach Dave “Spank” Trexler said, “especially when it was a unique situation of continuing on a Monday. But the kids’ effort was there. We’re just making too many mental errors we can’t overcome.”“It feels really good,” Juniata Valley coach Bill Musser said. “They had the ball with one yard and ultimately five for a touchdown. We still made them earn that a little bit. Then the kids settled down in the fourth quarter and just played football. I was really proud of them for that.”
It’s been an unusual few days for the teams. After Friday’s game was suspended due to lightning and heavy rain with 6:21 left in the third quarter, teams returned with a smaller crowd, no cheerleaders and no bands.
The rain on Friday and Saturday had washed much of the field paint away, leaving the yard lines hard to see.
“The kids are resilient,” Trexler said. “They probably adjust to things better than coaches and families. I think it was more difficult to get officials and staff together, but the kids were ready. They were excited about the opportunity.”
Misiura, who ran for 67 yards on 15 carries, converted the fourth down and then scored the touchdown with 5:04 left in the third quarter. Misiura completed a shovel pass to Jimmy Sutton, but the Hornets stopped him short of the goal line on the two-point play.
The 0-3 Vikings actually held a 9-7 advantage in first downs, including three on the drive that lead to the blocked punt. Misiura, running backs Logan Skebeck and Connor Potutschnig moved the ball from their own 20 to the JV 44.
And then Clarke sacked Misiura for a 5-yard loss on first down. The Vikings stalled and the ensuing bad snap and blocked punt gave the Green Hornets the ball in prime field position. Thompson’s touchdown run gave the Hornets breathing room.
“That was absolutely huge,” Musser said. “Our kids take to heart that special teams are special. They don’t take it as a play off.”
The Hornets recovered a fumble later, but they couldn’t convert a fourth down. On third-and-13 on the ensuing series, Misiura’s errant pass to the JV side of the field was ruled a lateral. Lucas Dick picked the ball and scampered 17 yards for a touchdown with 2:40 left in the game.
Adrian Prough scored the first touchdown on Friday night on a 2-yard run with 1:29 left in the first quarter. The Green Hornets converted a fourth-and-5 play on the 10-play, 51-yard drive thanks to sophomore quarterback Jett Rand hitting wide receiver Dick for a 21-yard gain to the 11.
In the second quarter, Hornet defensive tackle Sam Parks recovered a fumble before Glendale defensive back Skebeck intercepted Rand.
Rand, however, responded on the first play of his next series with a 60-yard touchdown pass to Thompson with 1:57 left in a very long second quarter. Rand finished 7-of-17 for 106 yards.
It began raining with 10:32 left in the third quarter, but it didn’t bother Misiura as he scampered 50 yards to the JV 28. Sutton gained 11 yards two plays later to the JV 14. But the Hornets stopped Sutton on a 1-yard gain on third-and-2, and the game was suspended.
Now both teams will have a short week with respective games on Friday. The Hornets play at Claysburg-Kimmel, while Glendale visits rival Moshannon Valley.
“We were just talking about that,” Trexler said. “It’s a short memory right now and we have to get right back at it. We’ll take a look at Mo Valley and be ready to go.”