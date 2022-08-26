ALEXANDRIA — Anytime Glendale seemed to be building offensive momentum Friday night, Juniata Valley’s defense found a way to sting them.
The Vikings turned the ball over four times as they fell to the Green Hornets, 23-12, in the Inter-County Conference opener at A.R. Simkins Memorial Field.
“When you turn the ball over like we did tonight, it really doesn’t matter who your opponent is sometimes,” Glendale coach Dave “Spank” Trexler said. “Until we figure out ourselves, it doesn’t matter who we play. These kids have it, I’m really putting it on myself tonight.”
The Vikings had a seven-play drive going to start their first drive over the game, but Andrew McMonagle jumped the route for the first of two Hornet interceptions.
Glendale’s defense held strong, though, until late in the first quarter when McMonagle scored on a 29-yard draw to put the home team up 7-0.
“It set the tempo,” Juniata Valley coach Bill Musser said. “We knew that coming into this game, these kids had to get the understanding of the speed of the game, and the understanding of how it was going to be on an every Friday night basis.
“I think after that interception that really settled us down and got us heading in the right direction.”
McMonagle proved to be troublesome for the Vikings as he racked up 137 yards on 28 carries with two scores in addition to the takeaway.
The Hornet’s offense wasn’t done there as Reid Edwards added a keeper and JT Rodkey chipped in with a 29-yard field goal for 16-0 lead at the break.
“Man for man, we know that we can handle the physical part of it. We did some mental things tonight that I haven’t seen us do,” Trexler said. “I know they’ll grow from this, and they won’t accept it.”
Lucas Tarnow looked like he was about to give the Vikings hope as he took a bad snap 48-yards to paydirt to cut the deficit to 10, but that’s as close as they got.
McMonagle added his second touchdown late in the third from 15 yards out which ultimately put the game away.
JV’s defense held Glendale to 109 yards of total offense with 90 on the ground as they shut down Zeke Dubler. He had 43 yards on the ground on 16 carries and had one score with the game winding down.
Juniata Valley hosts Curwensville next Friday while Glendale will travel to Bellwood-Antis.