PATTON — The Glendale basketball team fell to Cambria Heights 39-38 on Tuesday night at the Cambria Heights Christmas Tournament.
The Vikings were outscored 17-13 in the fourth quarter.
Mason Peterson led the way with 16 points for Glendale, which dropped to 1-4 overall.
The Vikings play Williamsburg on the consolation game today.
Glendale—38
Potutschnig 3 0-0 8, Cree 4 0-2 9, Holes 1 0-1 2, McGarvey 1 0-0 3, Peterson 5 3-4 16, Kitko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-7 38.
Cambria Heights—39
Sodmont 2 3-4 7, Rogal 2 3-5 7, Farabaugh 2 0-0 5, Nelen 0 0-0 0, Weiland 0 0-0 0, Lamb 3 1-5 7, Yeckley 4 1-1 13, Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8-15 39.
Three-pointers: Potutschnig 2, Cree, McGarvey, Peterson 3. Farabaugh, Yeckley 4.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 7 10 8 13—38
Cambria Heights 8 2 12 17—39