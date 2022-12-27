PATTON — The Glendale basketball team fell to Cambria Heights 39-38 on Tuesday night at the Cambria Heights Christmas Tournament.

The Vikings were outscored 17-13 in the fourth quarter.

Mason Peterson led the way with 16 points for Glendale, which dropped to 1-4 overall.

The Vikings play Williamsburg on the consolation game today.

Glendale—38

Potutschnig 3 0-0 8, Cree 4 0-2 9, Holes 1 0-1 2, McGarvey 1 0-0 3, Peterson 5 3-4 16, Kitko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-7 38.

Cambria Heights—39

Sodmont 2 3-4 7, Rogal 2 3-5 7, Farabaugh 2 0-0 5, Nelen 0 0-0 0, Weiland 0 0-0 0, Lamb 3 1-5 7, Yeckley 4 1-1 13, Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8-15 39.

Three-pointers: Potutschnig 2, Cree, McGarvey, Peterson 3. Farabaugh, Yeckley 4.

Score by Quarters

Glendale 7 10 8 13—38

Cambria Heights 8 2 12 17—39

