BELLWOOD — The Glendale boys basketball team fell to host Bellwood-Antis 56-47 on Monday night.
Logan Cree and Connor Potutschnig each had 12 points for the Vikings, while Mason Peterson chipped in with 11.
Glendale (0-2) hosts Williamsburg Thursday.
Glendale—47
Jasper 2 1-4 5, Smeal 1 0-0 2, Cree 5 2-2 12, Potutschnig 4 3-4 12, Peterson 4 2-4 11, Holes 0 0-0 0, Krepps 0 0-0 0, Lukehart 0 0-2 0, McGarvey 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 8-16 47.
Bellwood-Antis—56
Mallon 3 2-5 12, Wagner 1 4-8 8, Beiswenger 3 3-4 10, Shannafelt 2 1-4 5, Miller 5 2-6 12, Noel 0 0-0 0, Schreier 0 0-0 0, Sweigert 3 1-1 9, Pellegrine 0 0-0 0, Coracciolo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 13-28 56.
Three-pointers: Potutschnig, McGarvey. Mallon, Wagner, Beiswenger, Sweigert 2.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 13 9 8 16—47
Bellwood-Antis 16 14 14 12—56