Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute Thursday and the morning commute Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change to mixed precipitation Thursday afternoon, then turn to snow late Thursday night and taper off Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&