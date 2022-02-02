FLINTON — Glendale’s Mason Peterson dropped in 20 points and the Vikings went 7-for-6 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to topple visiting Juniata Valley 37-36.
Peterson was the lone Glendale player in double digits. Logan Cree added eight, while Connor Potutschnig had all four of his points –all free throws –in the fourth quarter.
Glendale improved to 3-15 overall and 2-8 in the Inter County Conference. The Vikings travel to West Branch on Friday.
Juniata Valley—36
Diehl 2 2-3 6, Robinson 2 0-0 4, McFadden 2 5-6 9, Edwards 6 0-4 12, Mattas 1 0-0 3, Beck 1 0-0 2, Soder 0 0-0 0, Baumia 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 7-13 36.
Glendale—37
Cree 3 0-0 8, Peterson 7 3-3 20, Potutschnig 0 4-4 4, McGarvey 1 0-2 2, Krepps 0 0-0 0, Holes 1 0-0 3, Lukehart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 7-9 37.
Three-pointers: Mattas. Cree 2, Peterson 3, Holes.
Score by Quarters
Juniata Valley 11 7 8 10—36
Glendale 10 8 7 12—37