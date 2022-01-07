WESTOVER — Glendale outscored Harmony 23-7 in the second quarter en route to a 59-57 victory on Friday night.
The Vikings’ Logan Cree, who had 20 points on the night to lead all scorers, had nine of his points in the pivotal second quarter.
Connor Potutschnig added 15 for Glendale, while Mason Peterson had 10.
Cohlton Fry led the Owls with 19 points, while Jack Bracken tallied 16. Curtis Boring had 10 on the night.
Glendale improved to 1-9 on the season and 1-2 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Vikings travel to Moshannon Valley on Monday.
Harmony dropped to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the MVL. The Owls return to action on Tuesday at Blacklick Valley.
Glendale—59
Jasper 1 0-0 2, Holes 2 1-6 6, Cree 7 5-13 20, Peterson 4 1-5 15, McGarvey 2 1-2 6, Krepps 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 14-35 59.
Harmony—57
Bracken 8 0-0 16, Maseto 1 3-4 5, Tarnow 1 0-0 2, Fry 8 2-5 19, Boring 4 1-2 10, Rowles 1 3-5 5, Dubyak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 9-16 57.
Three-pointers: Holes, Cree, Peterson, Potutschnig 3, McGarvey. Fry, Boring.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 18 23 3 15—59
Harmony 19 7 12 10—57