FLINTON — Glendale rallied to defeat DuBois Central Catholic 36-34 on Wednesday night in a non-league girls basketball matchup.

The Lady Vikings’ Minyhah Easterling led all scorers with 18 points, while teammate Madison Peterson netted nine.

Glendale improved to 7-4 overall. The Lady Vikings travel to Juniata Valley on Friday.

In junior varsity, Glendale fell 31-24. Bri Kuhn had 13 points to lead the Lady Vikings.

DuBois Central Catholic—34

Frank 5 0-2 11, Risser 2 2-4 6, F. Jacob 2 0-0 4, Whipple 0 0-0 0, Berta 0 0-0 0, Davidson 0 0-0 0, Hanes 6 1-1 13, Elensky 0 0-0 0, H. Jacob 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3-7 34.

Glendale—36

C. Kuhn 1 0-4 2, Best 2 1-2 5, Sinclair 1 0-0 2, Easterling 7 4-8 18, Peterson 4 1-5 9. Totals: 14 7-20 36.

Three-pointers: Frank.

Score by Quarters

DuBois CC 7 11 2 14—34

Glendale 7 7 10 12—36

Tags

Trending Food Videos