FLINTON — Glendale rallied to defeat DuBois Central Catholic 36-34 on Wednesday night in a non-league girls basketball matchup.
The Lady Vikings’ Minyhah Easterling led all scorers with 18 points, while teammate Madison Peterson netted nine.
Glendale improved to 7-4 overall. The Lady Vikings travel to Juniata Valley on Friday.
In junior varsity, Glendale fell 31-24. Bri Kuhn had 13 points to lead the Lady Vikings.
DuBois Central Catholic—34
Frank 5 0-2 11, Risser 2 2-4 6, F. Jacob 2 0-0 4, Whipple 0 0-0 0, Berta 0 0-0 0, Davidson 0 0-0 0, Hanes 6 1-1 13, Elensky 0 0-0 0, H. Jacob 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3-7 34.
Glendale—36
C. Kuhn 1 0-4 2, Best 2 1-2 5, Sinclair 1 0-0 2, Easterling 7 4-8 18, Peterson 4 1-5 9. Totals: 14 7-20 36.
Three-pointers: Frank.
Score by Quarters
DuBois CC 7 11 2 14—34
Glendale 7 7 10 12—36