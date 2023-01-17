Glendale’s Joey Kitko dropped in two free throws with less than 13 seconds to play to give the Vikings a 42-38 lead over host Curwensville.
The Tide got a late bucket from Parker Wood, but it wasn’t enough as the Vikings went on to win 42-40.
Glendale led the entire game until 1:39 left in the fourth when Wood hit a jumper to tie it at 38-38.
Both teams struggled with turnovers in the final minute, and the Vikings’ Connor Potutschnig was fouled with 15 seconds to play.
Potutschnig, who was already 2-for-2 from the line in the third quarter, nailed both free throws giving the visitors a 40-38 advantage.
Kitko was able to rebound the next Curwensville shot, and was fouled, extending the lead to 42-38 after he made both free throws.
Wood got a last-chance bucket, but Glendale was able to run the time out before the Tide got another possession.
Things looked bleak for Curwensville at the start, as the Vikings jumped out to an 11-0 lead to begin the game.
Seven of those points came from Mason Peterson, who finished the night with 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
The Tide finally got on the board with just under two minutes remaining, as Wood got a putback to make it 11-2.
Glendale led by as many as 15 in the second quarter, as Curwensville went cold shooting after cutting it to 14-8.
Peterson continued to be a threat from outside, draining another three to make it 25-10 midway through the second.
Curwensville did get a bucket and two free throws from Andrew Wassil to cut it to 27-15 at the half.
The Tide came out of the locker room a different team, and began to chip away at the Viking lead.
Curwensville went on a 6-0 run to end the third, cutting the Glendale advantage to 35-32.
Wood had six points in the third and finished the night with a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Wood also scored the first points of the fourth quarter, getting a bucket and the free throw, which he missed, making it 35-34.
Peterson scored and the Vikings got 1-of-2 at the line from Tannor Holes to make it 38-34.
But the Tide continued to feed it into Wood, who got two quick baskets to tie it at 38-38.
Glendale went 8-of-14 from the line in the game, while Curwensville went 6-for-7.
The Vikings’ Landen McGarvey was also in double figures, finishing with 10 points.
Curwensville’s Davis Fleming had nine points and seven rebounds. Chandler English also added seven rebounds.
The Tide fell to 5-7 overall, 2-4 in the Inter County Conference and 1-3 in the Moshannon Valley League. Curwensville host Moshannon Valley on Friday.
Glendale improved to 3-8 overall, 2-5 in the ICC and 2-1 in the MVL. The Vikings host Williamsburg on Friday.
The junior varsity game was won by Curwensville in overtime.
Glendale—42
Potutschnig 2 4-4 8, Cree 1 0-2 3, Holes 1 0-0 2, McGarvey 3 2-4 10, Peterson 6 0-2 15, Kitko 1 2-2 4, Dreibelbis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 8-14 42.
Curwensville—40
Wassil 2 2-2 7, L. Tkacik 0 0-0 0, McGarry 1 2-2 4, Swanson 0 0-0 0, Fleming 4 0-0 9, English 0 2-2 2, H. Tkacik 0 0-0 0, Colton 0 0-0 0, Wood 8 0-0 16, Sutika 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 6-6 40.
Three-pointers: Peterson 3, McGarvey 2, Cree. Fleming, Wassil.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 14 13 8 7—42
Curwensville 4 11 17 8—40