BELLWOOD — The Glendale baseball team was toppled by Bellwood-Antis 11-1 in five innings on Tuesday.
Bryce Davis had two hits and scored a run, while Jacob Lukehart had two hits and knocked in the only run.
Troy Misiura took the loss on the mound, allowing two earned runs on four hits and four walks.
Glendale dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-3 in the Inter County Conference. The Vikings host Homer-Center today.
Glendale—1
Holes ss 2000, Ruffaner 3b-p- 2000, Misiura p-1b 3010, Davis cf 3120, McGarvey 1b-3b 2000, Potutschnig c 2010, Lukehart rf-p 2021, Sutton 2b 1000, Kitko 2b 0000, Visnofsky lf 2000, Fishel rf 0000. Totals: 19-1-6-1.
Bellwood-Antis—11
Kost 2b-p 4000, Dorminy lf 3212, Guyer 4230, Luensmann 1b 2221, Cacciotti p-2b 3123, Gonzalez 3b 0000, Ridgway rf 1100, Berkowitz ss 3100, Nycum c 3111, Gibbons cf 3111. Totals: 26-11-10-8.
Score by Innings
Glendale 000 10— 1 6 3
Bellwood 105 23—11 10 1
LOB—Glendale 6, Bellwood-Antis 4. SB—Davis. Gibbons, Dorminy 2, Luensmann 2, Berkowitz, Cacciotti 2. CS—Misiura.
Pitching
Glendale: Misiura—3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO. Ruffaner—1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO. Lukehart—1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Bellwood-Antis: Cacciotti—4 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO. Kost—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Cacciotti. LP—Misiura (0-3).