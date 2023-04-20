WILLIAMSBURG — The Glendale baseball team scored eight runs in the top of the sixth inning to down Williamsburg 14-9 on Thursday.
Mason Peterson had two hits and knocked in three runs, while Tannor Holes had four hits and two RBIs.
Devin Kaufman added two hits and two RBIs, including a double. Troy Misiura had a homer, a total of three hits and scored three times.
Jacob Lukehart had two hits with a double and two RBIs, while Bryson Davis had a double and two RBIs.
Britton Spangle added two hits.
Landen McGarvey got the win, tossing four innings of relief for starter Troy Misiura.