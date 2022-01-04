FLINTON — Minyhah Easterling had 22 points as Glendale downed visiting Mount Union on Tuesday night 53-20.
The Lady Vikings also got 13 points from Madison Peterson and eight from Riley Best.
Glendale led 17-3 after the first period and never looked back.
The Lady Vikings improved to 3-4 overall. Glendale travels to Harmony on Thursday.
Mount Union—20
Sheeder 1 0-2 2, Smith 2 3-4 8, Gardner 1 0-0 2, Williams 3 0-0 8, Crisswell 0 0-0 0, Dimoff 0 0-0 0, Skopic 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 3-6 20.
Glendale—53
C. Kuhn 2 0-0 4, Best 3 1-2 8, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Easterling 11 0-0 22, Peterson 5 2-2 13, B. Kuhn 2 0-0 4, Cavalet 1 0-0 2, Rydbom 0 0-2 0, A. Richards 0 0-0 0, C. Richards 0 0-0 0, Holes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 3-6 53.
Three-pointers: Smith, Williams 2. Best, Peterson.
Score by Quarters
Mount Union 3 6 5 6—20
Glendale 17 16 14 6—53