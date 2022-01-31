MOUNT UNION — The Glendale girls basketball team upended Mount Union 42-36 in a varsity-only contest on Monday night.
Madison Peterson led the Lady Vikings with 13 points, while teammate Alyssa Sinclair had 12.
Glendale improved to 9-7 overall and 6-4 in the Inter County Conference. The Lady Vikings host West Branch in another varsity-only matchup on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m.
Glendale—42
C. Kuhn 1 2-2 5, Best 1 1-2 3, Sinclair 5 2-4 12, Easterling 2 3-4 7, Peterson 5 3-4 13, B. Kuhn 1 0-0 2, Cavalet 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 11-16 42.
Mount Union—36
Sheeder 1 0-2 2, Smith 2 0-2 5, Gardner 4 3-6 12, Williams 3 0-0 8, Crisswell 3 0-0 9, Dimoff 0 0-0 0, Skopic 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3-10 36.
Three-pointers: C. Kuhn. Smith, Gardner, Williams 2, Criswell 3.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 8 9 12 13—42
Mount Union 8 2 10 16—36