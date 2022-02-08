FLINTON — The Glendale boys used a big second quarter to get past Moshannon Valley 38-36 on Tuesday night.
Mason Peterson paced the Vikings with 15 points. Logan Cree, Landen McGarvey and Tannor Holes each had seven points.
The Knights were led by 16 points from Sam Howard.
Moshannon Valley dropped to 3-15 overall, 2-11 in the Inter County Conference and 1-6 in the Moshannon Valley League.
Glendale improved to 5-15 overall, 2-10 in the ICC and 2-4 in the MVL.
Moshannon Valley—36
Kitko 1 0-0 3, Hansel 3 0-0 9, Webb 2 1-3 5, Howard 3 10-12 16, Shoemaker 0 0-2 0, Hummel 1 1-2 3, Kephart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 12-19 36.
Glendale—38
Cree 2 3-5 7, Peterson 6 3-4 15, Potutschnig 0 2-2 2, McGarvey 2 2-4 7, Krepps 0 0-0 0, Holes 3 0-2 7, Lukehart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 10-17 38.
Three-pointers: Kitko, Hansel 3. McGarvey, Holes.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 9 4 10 13—36
Glendale 9 12 7 10—38