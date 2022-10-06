FLINTON — The Glendale volleyball team toppled Moshannon Valley 25-6, 25-16 and 25-13 on Thursday night.
The Lady Vikings’ Koltlyn Cavalet had 17 service points and seven aces, while Jocelyn Mooney added 14 service points and five aces. Alyssa Sinclair tallied 11 kills.
Moshannon Valley was led by nine assists from Madison McCoy. Maddie Mills had four kills and four blocks, while Ella Berg had four service points. Riley Wharton netted three kills.
The Damsels dropped to 6-8 overall and 2-8 in the Inter-County Conference. Moshannon Valley travels to Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday.
Glendale improved to 11-2 overall and 8-2 in the Inter-County Conference. The Lady Vikings travel to the Windber Tournament on Saturday.
In junior varsity action, Glendale was a 25-18, 26-24 winner.