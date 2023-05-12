ALEXANDRIA — The Glendale softball team fell behind host Juniata Valley twice on Friday, but rallied to win 6-3 after scoring four runs in the final three innings.
Madison Peterson had two hits, including a triple, and knocked in two runs.
Riley Best added two hits, including a double, scored twice and had an RBI.
Kelly Kasback also had two hits and an RBI, as did Caitlyn Rydbom.
Peterson picked up the win, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk, while striking out 10.
Glendale improved to 15-3 overall and 11-1 in the Inter County Conference. The Lady Vikings host Mount Union this morning at 11.
Glendale—6
Best cf 4221, Peterson p 4022, Ka. Cavalet 2b 4000, Buterbaugh 3b 4011, Romano pr 0100, Weld rf 3010, Kasaback lf 4121, Taylor ss 4000, Rydbom c 3021, Sinclair 1b 2210. Totals: 32-6-11-6.
Juniata Valley—3
Allison cf 4011, Thompson lf 4000, Stewart 1b 3121, Rowe 2b 4010, Hartman 3b 3000, Watson c 3121, Coffman rf 3110, Walters ss 3010, Hall p 3000. Totals: 30-3-8-3.
Score by Innings
Glendale 002 011 2—6 11 2
Juniata Valley 021 000 0—3 8 0
Errors—Weld, Best. 2B—Best. 3B—Peterson. HR—Stewart, Watson. SB—Sinclair. Walters 2, Hartman, Coffman, Allison. HBP—Weld.
Pitching
Glendale: Peterson—7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO.
Juniata Valley: Hall—7 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Peterson. LP—Hall.