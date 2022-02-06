HOLLSOPPLE — The Glendale boys basketball team toppled Johnstown Christian 41-33 on Saturday afternoon.
Tannor Holes led the Vikings with 12 points. Mason Peterson added 10.
Glendale improved to 4-14 overall. The Vikings host Harmony tonight at 6:30 p.m.
Glendale—41
Cree 2 2-4 6, Peterson 3 3-3 10, Potutschnig 2 0-0 6, McGarvey 2 1-1 5, Krepps 0 2-2 2, Lukehart 0 0-0 0, Holes 4 2-3 12. Totals: 13 10-13 41.
Johnstown Christian—33
Baker 1 0-0 2, M. Taylor 1 2-2 4, Burkey 0 0-0 0, Coleman 8 5-7 21, DiGuardi 1 1-1 3, Je. Taylor 0 0-0 0, Acosta 1 0-0 3. Totals: 12 8-10 33.
Three-pointers: Peterson, Potutschnig 2, Holes 2. Coleman.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 9 14 9 9—41
J’town Christian 6 6 8 13—33